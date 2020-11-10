Former MK and mayor of Or Akiva arrested for allegedly taking bribes

Mayor of Or Akiva, Ya'akov Edri, was arrested on Tuesday morning by police for allegedly taking bribes on various occasions, Israeli media reported.He was arrested with several other officials from Or Akiva who are suspected of offering bribes to several municipality officials. Edri used to be a member of Knesset for Likud and Kadima and held posts of Immigrant Absorption Minister, Negev and Galilee Development Minister, Health Minister and a minister without portfolio.Edri's arrest has been extended by six days.