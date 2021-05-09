Four injured in brawl between Jews and Arabs outside Hebrew U.

Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with police Sunday throwing rocks towards security forces outside of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the police reported.Officers used crowd dispersal methods to break up the crowd and three suspects were arrested. Three officers were injured, according to police.
Over 100 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem on Saturday night and Sunday morning, amid violent riots throughout the capital and the West Bank, fueled by tensions surrounding planned evictions in east Jerusalem.
Among the factors inciting the violence are the potential Israeli plans to evict four Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood after two lower court rulings upheld Jewish claims to the property. The issue is now before the High Court of Justice.Further violence is expected on Sunday night as Israelis celebrate Jerusalem Day, which marks the day that the IDF captured the eastern part of the city from Jordan during the Six Day War.Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.
אלימות בירושלים | עשרות צעירים ערבים מתעמתים עם שוטרים, שמיידים בתגובה רימוני הלם, בכניסה לאוניברסיטה העברית בהר הצופים. ארבעה נפצעו קל מיידוי אבנים, שני גברים קיבלו טיפול אחרי ששאפו גז מדמיע@moyshis https://t.co/KtS4MKK78k pic.twitter.com/wplbBzoI3u— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 9, 2021
Over 100 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem on Saturday night and Sunday morning, amid violent riots throughout the capital and the West Bank, fueled by tensions surrounding planned evictions in east Jerusalem.
תיעוד נוסף מהעימותים בהר הצופים@moyshis— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 9, 2021
אנחנו עושים מאמץ גדול לאתר את בעלי הזכויות בצילומים. השימוש ביצירות שבעל הזכויות בהן אינו ידוע או לא אותר נעשה לפי סעיף 27א ל"חוק זכויות יוצרים"
אם זיהיתם צילום ואתם בעלי הזכויות בו, יש לפנות ל-zcuyot@kan.org.il pic.twitter.com/l90GSc5E4X
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
Among the factors inciting the violence are the potential Israeli plans to evict four Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood after two lower court rulings upheld Jewish claims to the property. The issue is now before the High Court of Justice.Further violence is expected on Sunday night as Israelis celebrate Jerusalem Day, which marks the day that the IDF captured the eastern part of the city from Jordan during the Six Day War.Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.