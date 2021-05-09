The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Four injured in brawl between Jews and Arabs outside Hebrew U.

Officers used crowd dispersal methods to break up the crowd and three suspects were arrested. Three officers were injured.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 9, 2021 19:54
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones during clashes outside Jerusalem's Old City (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones during clashes outside Jerusalem's Old City
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with police Sunday  throwing rocks towards security forces outside of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the police reported.
Officers used crowd dispersal methods to break up the crowd and three suspects were arrested. Three officers were injured, according to police.

Over 100 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem on Saturday night and Sunday morning, amid violent riots throughout the capital and the West Bank, fueled by tensions surrounding planned evictions in east Jerusalem.

Among the factors inciting the violence are the potential Israeli plans to evict four Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood after two lower court rulings upheld Jewish claims to the property. The issue is now before the High Court of Justice.
Further violence is expected on Sunday night as Israelis celebrate Jerusalem Day, which marks the day that the IDF captured the eastern part of the city from Jordan during the Six Day War.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


