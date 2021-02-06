The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Fox cancels Lou Dobbs' weekday show on Fox Business Network

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 6, 2021 05:33
LOS ANGELES  - Fox Corp's Fox Business Network has canceled "Lou Dobbs Tonight," a weekday program hosted by the business journalist and vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, the company said on Friday.
News of the cancellation came one day after Dobbs, 75, was named as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit filed by voting machine maker Smartmatic, which argued that three Fox hosts, including Dobbs, falsely accused the company of helping to rig the election against Trump.
Fox said the move to end Dobbs' show had been in the works before the lawsuit as part of a revamp following the November US presidential election in which Republican Trump was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden.
"As we said in October, Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on Fox Business," a Fox News Media spokesperson said. "This is part of those planned changes."
On the Smartmatic lawsuit, Fox said on Thursday the network was "proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court."
Dobbs, reached by text message on Friday, said he had no comment.
The cancellation of Dobbs' show was first reported by the Los Angeles Times, which said the anchor was unlikely to appear on Fox channels again even though he remains under contract.
Trump issued a statement praising Dobbs on Friday evening.
"Lou Dobbs is and was great," Trump said in an emailed statement. "Nobody loves America more than Lou. He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me."
Dobbs' show ran at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Business Network, and he appeared at times as a commentator on Fox News Channel.
Starting Monday, the 5 p.m. show will be called "Fox Business Tonight," and be repeated at 7 p.m.
In January, Fox announced that Larry Kudlow, a former top economic adviser to Trump, would be hosting a new weekday show on the Fox Business Network.

It also launched a new opinion show at 7 p.m. on Fox News. 


Tags Donald Trump Fox News fox election interference 2020 United States elections
Erdan: Israel rejects 'distorted, antisemitic' decision taken by the ICC
US objects to ICC decision regarding Palestinian territories
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 02:36 AM
58.3 mln doses of COVID vaccines distributed, 36.8 mln administered - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 01:39 AM
Biden to name New York Fed's Singh as deputy security adviser
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 01:22 AM
Brazil COVID-19 deaths rise above 230,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 12:33 AM
Norwegian police arrest Syrian, 16, suspected of preparing attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2021 07:51 PM
Twitter users report problems worldwide
Police breaks up illegal party at Nitzanim Lake amid coronavirus lockdown
Merkel condemns Moscow's 'unjustified' expulsion of German diplomats
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2021 05:37 PM
Government extends COVID-19 transportation regulations by 28 days
Police break up West Bank wedding with some 100 guests
UK R number falls to 0.7-1.0, COVID epidemic is shrinking, government says
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2021 03:47 PM
Saudi Arabia frees two jailed activists with US citizenship on bail
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2021 03:17 PM
22-year-old indicted for setting bus on fire in Bnei Brak riots
Kremlin: Biden comments on Russia 'aggressive, unconstructive rhetoric'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2021 12:01 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by