France condemns murder of its citizen Esther Hurgan

The French Foreign Ministry "strongly" condemned the murder of Esther Hurgan, a mother of six, whose body was found in the northern West Bank's Reihan Forest on Monday.Police have not yet determined if her death was criminally or nationally motivated.Hurgan held dual Israeli-French citizenship. "France strongly condemns the murder of one its citizens in the West Bank," the French Foreign Ministry said."We send our condolences to her family and those who were close to her," it added."The truth about this heinous crime should be brought to light and its perpetrators should be brought to justice," the Foreign Ministry stated.