French Finance Minister tests positive for coronavirus
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 23:51
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, but had no symptoms and would continue to carry out his duties while quarantined at home.
"I tested positive for COVID-19 this evening," Le Maire said in a statement on Twitter, adding that he would remain at home for seven days. "I immediately followed the health measures brought in by the government by self-isolating at home."
