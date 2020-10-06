Gamzu: Signs of coronavirus morbidity decrease

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that "there are signs of a decrease in morbidity but it is not possible to say for sure that it is across the whole country."

Gamzu stressed that the closure is effective if people adhere to the rules. He also said that he is going to continue to push to increase fines on people who break restrictions. He made the comments during a briefing on Tuesday.Gamzu said that part of the country's preparing to exit the lockdown will be to understand that centers of infection will have to remain closed.Gamzu stressed that the closure is effective if people adhere to the rules. He also said that he is going to continue to push to increase fines on people who break restrictions.