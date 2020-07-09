Gantz appoints Col. Doron Ben Barak as IDF chief censor

Gantz decided to appoint Ben Barak, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff, to the position after consulting with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

Ben Barak, 47, has served in various positions in the Military Attorney's Office for the past 25 years.

Among other things, he served as the attorney-general of the Home Front Command and the Air Force, chief litigator of the Central Command, and the attorney-general for Judea and Samaria.

Ben Barak will replace Col. (res.) Eyal Samuelov, who replied to the previous defense minister's request to serve as temporary chief censor after the resignation of Brig.-Gen. Ariella Ben-Avraham last February.

When he takes office in the coming weeks, Ben Barak will officially be promoted to the rank of brigadier-general.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz appointed Col. Doron Ben Barak to the position of IDF chief censor on Thursday.