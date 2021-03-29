Gantz calls on Lapid, Sa'ar to join forces and replace Netanyahu

In a post on Facebook, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said that since the Tuesday elections he has been working to form a government that will replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. To that end, he met on Saturday night with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, and has spoken in recent days with Yamina head Naftali Bennett and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar.
"I intend to use the power you gave to guarantee that an honest government will be formed that will work for the people and only the people, and to do everything possible to avoid a fifth election," Gantz wrote.
Gantz promised that when he meets with President Reuven Rivlin next week, he will recommend a candidate to form a government from the "change" camp.
He called on Sa'ar and Bennett not to rule out a coalition with parties in the bloc, a reference to the Joint List and Ra'am (United Arab List).
"When I meet with them, I will tell them that it is okay to have principles, but it is also necessary to display the flexibility needed to enable the formation of a government and the replacement of Netanyahu."
