Acting Communications Minister Benny Gantz on Monday completed his position in the ministry and for the first time ever, bestowed the ministry's responsibilities to its director-general. "For the first time since the state was established - governmental chaos under Netanyahu," a press release by Ganz read. Due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to appoint a permanent communications minister, Gantz signed a row of directives meant to allow the ministry to continue to function without a minister.