Gantz: I won't let Netanyahu hold me hostage

Bank of Israel head Amir Yaron told Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Monday that Israel needs a state budget for the year ahead, Gantz said in a meeting of his Blue and White faction on Monday at the Knesset.Gantz gave his MKs the impression that Yaron backed their view in their dispute over the budget with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I don't want to be held hostage by the political agenda of Netanyahu," Gantz said. "If we don't get a functioning government, we will choose a different path, because it can't go on like this."