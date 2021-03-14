Gantz: Israel did not cause oil spill

"I can assure you that Israel is not responsible for the oil spill that washed up on Israel's shores," Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz assured on Saturday, in a conversation with Gen. (ret.) Amos Yadlin, current executive director of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).On Saturday, The London Times published a report that details how Israeli military forces have been accused of "repeatedly" targeting Iranian oil tankers, the first one leading to an oil spill in October 2019 off the Red Sea, and the latest one being the now-infamous spill in late-February, one that's been repeatedly dubbed an ecological disaster.did not comment when asked if Israel was behind an explosive attack that damaged an Iranian container ship,, causing a small fire Reuters reported, citing Iranian media. No one on board was injured. "I'm not saying anything about what we did or didn't do. We have an obligation to be preemptive on all fronts," Gantz said, while insisting that Israel was absolutely not behind the February oil spill: "We have nothing to do with this incident."In late-February, an Israeli-owned carog vessel was damaged by a mysterious explosion, scattering oil into the ocean that has wound up on Israel's shores, and has included toxic tar chunks. Massive cleanup projects have been initiated all along the coast since the spill. Israel has largely pointed the finger at Iran as behind the spill. In his conversation with Yadlin, Gantz continued to emphasize the Iranian theat to the region "in every category: by land, they are supporting militias in Iraq and Syria, and by air and sea, they are sending weapons to Lebanon."On Friday, Israeli officials
