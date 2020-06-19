Gantz lauds IAEA resolution calling Iran to open its sites

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz lauded the recent resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calling on the Islamic Republic to allow "immediate access to sites where suspected violations are taking place," Gantz tweeted on Friday.



Iran had been suspected for years of conducting underground research in an attempt to create a nuclear weapon, an allegation it has repeatedly denied.



“We've known for years that Iran is concealing blatant violations of the Non-Proliferation treaty,” the former IDF Chief of Staff tweeted.