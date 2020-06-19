The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz lauds IAEA resolution calling Iran to open its sites

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 19, 2020 15:55
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz lauded the recent resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calling on the Islamic Republic to allow "immediate access to sites where suspected violations are taking place," Gantz tweeted on Friday.  
 
Iran had been suspected for years of conducting underground research in an attempt to create a nuclear weapon, an allegation it has repeatedly denied.  
 
“We've known for years that Iran is concealing blatant violations of the Non-Proliferation treaty,” the former IDF Chief of Staff tweeted. 
Two Beni Brak kindergartens close after teacher diagnosed with COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 03:59 PM
EU to extend Russia sanctions for another six months
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 03:57 PM
Coordinated blasts kill four in Pakistan, including soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 03:27 PM
Palestinian infant dies while waiting for heart surgery
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 03:22 PM
Spain increases coronavirus death toll to over 28,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 03:09 PM
Health Ministry announces increase in epidemiological investigators
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 02:13 PM
Police file indictment against suspect who attacked Yehuda Glick
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 01:42 PM
Palestinian Health Minister announces second coronavirus outbreak wave
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 01:42 PM
UN nuclear watchdog resolution pressures Iran over suspected sites
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 12:14 PM
Over 300 new cases of coronavirus in Israel in last day, one more death
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 11:08 AM
Schools in Ashdod, Rehovot close due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 10:52 AM
Russia scrambles jets to intercept US B-52 bombers over Okhotsk Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 10:31 AM
Scout leader diagnosed with coronavirus, 100 children in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 08:54 AM
China charges two detained Canadians with alleged espionage
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 07:13 AM
Klobuchar pulls back from consideration to be Biden's running mate
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 06:40 AM
