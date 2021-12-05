Gantz, Mossad chief to pressure US to attack Iran - report

Mossad chief David Barnea will fly out to Washington on Sunday evening to attempt to convince the US to engage in military action against Iran, Israeli media reported.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is set to join the Mossad head in the United States on Thursday.

Indirect US-Iranian nuclear talks are reportedly on the brink of crisis, with European officials expressing dismay at the extreme demands of the Islamic Republic during the negotiations. Israeli sources believe the failure of the nuclear talks could help persuade the US to ramp up the pressure on Tehran, KAN News reports.

In a phone call between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, the former said world powers must halt negotiations with and impose strict measures on Iran.

On Friday, Blinken himself said that the latest round of Iran nuclear talks ended because the Islamic Republic " does not seem to be serious ."

President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Mossad chief David Barnea presented certificates of excellence to twelve Mossad employees. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

On Thursday, the Mossad head stated that Israel's intelligence agency will thwart any attempts by Tehran to possess nuclear weapons.

"Iran will not have nuclear weapons – not in the coming years, not ever. This is my personal commitment: This is the Mossad’s commitment," Barnea said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog made a similar statement during a ceremony to accept US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides' credentials, stating Israel will act on its own if the international community fails to foil Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"If the international community does not take a vigorous stance on this issue—Israel will do so. Israel will protect itself," Herzog said.