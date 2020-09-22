Gantz: Protests, prayers are fundamental rights

Both protests and prayers must be protected as fundamental rights, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday night.
"The right to protest is a fundamental right that has to be protected, just like the right to pray," Gantz said in a cabinet meeting. "The Balfour Street protests can and should continue within the boundaries of the law."
Gantz added that he trusts "the judicial system and police to enforce the law and address the issue in accordance with the approved agreement, which calls upon the public to follow the instructions" of the Health Ministry.