Gantz: US Capitol storming hurts the hearts of believers in democracy

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to the storming of the US Capitol by protesters on Wednesday night, stating that the pictures from the scene "hurt the hearts of everyone who believes in democracy.""The pictures from Washington hurt the hearts of everyone who believes in democracy," tweeted Gantz. "I did not believe I would see such pictures in the most powerful democracy in the world. This is proof that before political rivalry, we must agree on the rules of the game: Maintaining the rule of law, respecting democratic procedures and respectful discourse. I hope the horrific event comes to an end soon, and without any casualties."