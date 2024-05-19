Security measures for Jewish communities worldwide must be taken - editorial

Rouen. London. Stockholm. New York. Alexandria. Just a few of the cities that have witnessed violence this month, or attempted violence, against Jews and Israelis – all committed, of course, in the name of protecting the Palestinians against Israeli military aggression.

This past Friday, a man armed with a knife stabbed a French officer when the man was confronted for setting a Rouen synagogue ablaze.

Jewish children were beaten on the street in New York City in the past week simply for being Jewish.

Several people were detained in Stockholm, also on Friday, after shots were heard in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Sweden.

Earlier this month, a previously unknown terrorist organization claimed to have murdered a Jewish businessman with Israeli, Ukrainian, and Canadian citizenship in Egypt in revenge for Israeli military action in Gaza, claiming that he was secretly a Mossad agent.

Antisemitism and scapegoating

Police officers stand guard as National Health Service (NHS) workers protest outside Wellington House against the contract NHS has with Palantir Technologies UK, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain April 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

And in London this week, a knife-wielding woman threatened Jews and hurled antisemitic abuse before being arrested by Metropolitan Police. This came just days after a 47-year-old London man was arrested for online support of Hamas by the Metropolitan Counter Terrorism Command.

“That ain’t going to save you,” a reported video of the incident showed the knife-wielding woman shouting after a fleeing Jew: “That ain’t going to save you!”

So what is going to save Jews and Israelis around the world, as they increasingly become the scapegoat for actions taking place thousands of miles away, of which they have almost no involvement? Antisemitic incidents nearly doubled in 2023, with the majority post-October 7, although data shows a steady rise even before the Hamas massacre that changed our country for good.

The public mask has slipped for good. Where the word “Zionist” has been used and inserted to modernize antisemitic tropes – in amateurish attempts to show that the speaker is against the Israeli government rather than Jewish people – the mask has well and truly slipped.

Videos from pro-Palestinian encampments across US university campuses have also shown the truth. Little by little, as the days dragged on, the term “anti-Zionist” became anti-Jewish. Students openly stated that they were anti-Jewish.

Have these types of incidents always happened? Throughout Jewish history, yes. But Jews worldwide now find themselves in an unfamiliar position of being targeted simply because a Jewish state exists and because of that state’s actions. It’s like beating up a third-generation Russian-American on the street, because you disagree with Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

How long will it take Jews worldwide to accept that the “good old days” of post-World War II prosperity and peace in the West are over and that there is a new battle to fight? A battle not on the horizon, not in the distance, and not with an “it will never happen here” mindset.

The battle is here – and Jews must be prepared to defend themselves. What does that mean exactly? This is not a call to arms or a call to violence: It is a call for Jews all over the globe to be aware of what is going on, to stay vigilant, and to keep safe.

Jewish communities must educate their members about the signs of antisemitism and encourage them to report incidents to the authorities. Understanding the various forms antisemitism can take – from subtle micro-aggressions to overt violence – helps communities prepare, be alert, and respond to these threats.

Investing in robust security measures is also crucial. Synagogues, Jewish schools, and community centers should have surveillance cameras, secure entry points, and trained security personnel. Working with local law enforcement to increase patrols in Jewish neighborhoods and ensuring quick response times to incidents is essential to ensure Jewish communities feel safer.

Many Jewish organizations already offer training programs in personal safety and self-defense, empowering any individual who wants to learn how to protect themselves.

It is unfortunate that these words need to be written in 2024. But it is time for Jews and Israelis everywhere to accept the current reality and be prepared to meet any challenge head-on – whether physical, verbal or just aggressive – and with the utmost preparedness.

It is time for Jews to understand the reality of the situation and to make sure they stay safe.