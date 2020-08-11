Gantz: We will respond forcefully to explosive balloons from Gaza

"In the south Hamas is allowing the continued launch of incendiary and explosive balloons into the State of Israel. We are not prepared to allow this and we have closed the Kerem Shalom Crossing as a result of this," said Gantz during a visit to Homefront Command on Tuesday. "They would do well to stop violating the security and peace in the State of Israel. If this doesn't happen, we will need to respond forcefully."Dozens of incendiary and explosive balloons have been launched from the Gaza Strip in recent days, sparking 30 fires on Monday.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz warned Hamas on Tuesday that if the launches of incendiary and explosive balloons were not halted, Israel would respond "forcefully."