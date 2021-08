Military Secretary to the Defense Minister Yaakov (Yaki) Dolev tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the Defense Ministry announced.

Gantz has been vaccinated three times will continue his daily schedule via video conference until he receives the results of the coronavirus test he took in the afternoon, according to the Defense Ministry.

All soldiers and employees who came in contact with the Dolev are vaccinated and therefore do not have to go into quarantine, pending a negative COVID test.