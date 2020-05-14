Georgia: Flights between here and Israel will be first to resume

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia said Israel will likely be the first country with whom his nation will resume flights, Kan reported on Thursday.



Gakharia added that the tourism ministries in both nations are engaged in dialog to form an agreement which will allow Israelis who fly into the country not to be placed in quarantine.



Israeli media reported that various countries, among them Austria and Greece, are looking into the option of declaring some nations safe from coronavirus to allow tourists to travel back and forth, Israel is among such countries.