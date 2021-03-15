The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Germany, France, Italy to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations

"Following a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the government is, out of caution, halting the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine."

By REUTERS  
MARCH 15, 2021 17:40
Nursery teacher, Kathy Wienecke, receives her first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Susanne Kugel, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Grevesmuehlen, Germany, March 5, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER)
Nursery teacher, Kathy Wienecke, receives her first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Susanne Kugel, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Grevesmuehlen, Germany, March 5, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER)
Italy has joined Germany and France in announcing the suspension the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, making it the latest European country to put the product on hold following reports of recipients falling ill.
The announcement came shortly after Germany took the same step, and followed the seizure of hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine by Italian prosecutors in the northern region of Piedmont.
The Italian medicines authority AIFA said it was taking the decision as a "precautionary and temporary measure" pending rulings by the European Medicines Agency.

Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries to pause following reports of recipients being taken ill.
Shortly after, France's President Emmanuel Macron announced that the country will stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as well, pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator, which due on Tuesday. 
Germany's health ministry said the decision followed a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's authority in charge of vaccines.
"Following a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the government is, out of caution, halting the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Health Minister Jens Spahn would provide further details at a news conference at 4 pm local time (1500 GMT).
Several EU countries have called a halt to the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side-effects, including bleeding and blood clots.
Last week, Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, said there was no evidence that patients who received the vaccine were more likely than patients of a similar age group to suffer blood conditions.
Many millions of people in Britain have so far received the British-Swedish pharma company's vaccine.


