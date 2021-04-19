Gideon Sa'ar to New Hope: "our view remains unchanged"

Sa'ar spoke for the first time since Netanyahu called upon him to "come home to Likud" in a speech in Ramat Gan on Friday.

"Our view hasn't changed," Sa'ar said. "There are two alternatives: A right-wing government led by someone else or a unity government that will allow New Hope to maintain its worldview. Both options are better than new elections, whether for Knesset or just for prime minister."

Sa'ar quoted Netanyahu saying when he was opposition leader "an electoral system is not a pair of socks that can be changed every day."

New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar told his faction on Monday that he would not enable Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government or initiate a new Knesset race or a direct election for prime minister.