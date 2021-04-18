Key Knesset vote to test Yamina

The Knesset will vote on Monday on the framework for the powerful Arrangements Committee that runs the Knesset until a government was formed.

The vote was set to take place last Monday, but coalition chairman Miki Zohar postponed it, because he did not have a majority for the framework he wanted.

Zohar, who will head the Arrangements Committee, because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given the mandate to form the government, wants one representative on the committee for every five seats in a Knesset faction. The anti-Netanyahu-bloc wants there to be one for every four seats.

Yamina, which will cast the deciding vote, refused to vote for Zohar's proposal last week. The party prefers the anti-Netanyahu bloc's proposal but would rather remain on the fence, not taking one side or another.

The vote cannot be postponed again, because until the Arrangements Committee is formed, it cannot form temporary Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense and Finance Committees, which provide oversight over the government on key issues. The committee also appoints the deputy Knesset speakers that are necessary to formally initiate the race for president and set a date for the race that must be held no later than June 9.

KAN reported on Sunday afternoon that Yamina had decided to vote for the anti-Netanyahu bloc's proposal. A Yamina spokesman could not confirm the report.

We expect Yamina to support our proposal, which will maintain the power of the Right and gives Yamina the right to veto any decision," Zohar wrote on Twitter. "If Yamina does not back this proposal, it means it has joined the left-wing bloc, breaking its promises to its voters."

