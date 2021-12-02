Gilboa prison warden Freddy Ben Sheetrit to testify on 'pimping' case

Gilboa prison warden Freddy Ben Sheetrit will testify on Monday regarding the 'pimping' case, where female soldiers were reportedly provided to terrorists for sexual purposes, Walla reported on Thursday.

Ben Sheetrit is expected to tell investigators he knew the details of the case from the time he was the personal assistant to the Israeli prison service commissioner.

Police had already re-opened the Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case last month after Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev demanded so.

Ben Sheetrit was not the prison warden when the alleged incidents occurred, and although the sexual incidents were first reported in the media three years ago, prison staff had not testified about it until recently.

The Gilboa prison came under scrutiny when prisoners managed to escape on September 6 via a tunnel they dug in their cell.

GILBOA PRISON warden Freddy Ben-Sheetrit prepares to testify, in Modi’in, November 25. (credit: FLASH90)

Police, Shin Bet, Border Police and special forces all partook in a week-long manhunt until the terrorists were eventually found.

Shira Silkoff and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.