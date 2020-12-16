The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Gmail experiencing issues for a second time in a few days

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 01:35
Gmail is experiencing issues for the second time in a week, global news agencies and Downdetector have reported. 
Google has said they are aware of the malfunction which seems to be mostly affecting the United States, Ynet reported.
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Mindanao, Philippines -GFZ
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 01:45 AM
US security adviser returns to US to deal with Russian cyber attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 01:43 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.26 million, death toll at 1,628,022
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 12:14 AM
Head of Shin Bet enters isolation after being exposed to COVID-19 patient
Knesset member Uzi Dayan shares prayer for healing of MK Bitan
Hackers claim to have sold information on Israeli company Shirbit
Biden to name Democratic Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 09:09 PM
Biden, McConnell speak, Biden looks forward to working with him
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 08:29 PM
Aeroflot designates seating to passengers who refuse to wear masks
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 06:42 PM
Senior American-Israeli delegation to leave for Morocco in a week
Pompeo expected to meet with his replacement Blinken this week
Shell fired at Gaza Strip was result of misunderstanding
Lone Shirut Leumi volunteers to get NIS 4,500 COVID-19 grant
Patient shoots wife at Shamir Medical Center, commits suicide
Turkey says US sanctions have 'shaken' values of alliance
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 02:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by