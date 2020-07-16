Goldin family: Netanyahu meeting a 'PR stunt meant to hide his inaction'

The family of deceased IDF soldier Hadar Goldin said after their meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that the meeting was a "public relations" move for the prime minister, claiming he was attempting to "hide his inaction" on a possible prisoner swap for Goldin's body.

"Moreover, instead of presenting actual actions for the return of our boys, the prime minister informed us of the establishment of a committee."

"We call on anyone who has been offered to be a member of this committee to refuse to participate in it, as its whole purpose is to waste time and further delay in the process," the family added.