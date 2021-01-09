GOP congresswoman apologizes for saying ‘Hitler was right on one thing’

At a Wednesday rally in Washington, D.C., shortly before a pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol, Miller gave a speech in which she talked about the importance of Republicans reaching young people and said, “Hitler was right on one thing: He said, whoever has the youth has the future.”

The statement drew condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League as well as Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois. Miller, a farmer and Sunday school teacher, was elected to her first term in November.

On Friday, Miller issued an apology that said she was an ally of the Jewish community as well as pro-Israel, though the speech did not appear to be about Israel. Republican Jewish Coalition Executive Director Matt Brooks thanked her for the statement.

“I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth,” the statement said. “I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community.”

Initially, on Wednesday, Miller had claimed on Twitter that the statement “was a denunciation of evil dictators’ efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today.” But the speech was not about dictators, and the statement came immediately after Miller spoke about how Republicans need to “win the hearts and minds of our children.”

