Government agrees on COVID outline for students in 'red' cities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 16, 2021 22:30
An agreement on the outline for Israeli students' return to schools has been reached, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Monday night in a joint statement with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton.
As part of the outline, it has been agreed that students in grades 8-12 who live in red cities will be taught in schools if the vaccination rates are higher than 70%.
If lower than 70%, the students will return to zoom classes.
Grades 1-7 will remain on the agreed upon "Education Shield" outline.
