Government agrees on COVID outline for students in 'red' cities

An agreement on the outline for Israeli students' return to schools has been reached, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Monday night in a joint statement with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton.
As part of the outline, it has been agreed that students in grades 8-12 who live in red cities will be taught in schools if the vaccination rates are higher than 70%.
If lower than 70%, the students will return to zoom classes.
Grades 1-7 will remain on the agreed upon "Education Shield" outline.