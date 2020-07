Gov't approves reduced coronavirus cabinet composition

The government approved a reduced coronavirus cabinet composition on Sunday afternoon.Several members of the cabinet have been removed in order to shrink it down, leaving the following members: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Finance Minister Israel Katz, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, Economy Minister Amir Peretz and Interior Minister Arye Deri.