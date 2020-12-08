Gov't curfew meeting pushed off to Wednesday

The government meeting regarding the proposed night curfew, which was supposed to happen Tuesday night, has been pushed off to Wednesday night.Due to the legal challenges resulting from the proposed night curfew, other options are being explored to prevent large crowds from forming over Hanukkah and the upcoming new year. The proposed night curfew was intended to curb rising infection rates and prevent a general lockdown.The Health Ministry is continuing to work on the exact phrasing of the government decision.