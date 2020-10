According to the plan, Grades 3-4 will return to study all week long in capsules. Grades 1-2 will return to studying for half of the week, starting on Sunday.

In addition, trade opens on November 1, according to an agreement between the Ministry of Finance and Health. The issues of daycare and transportation will be settled by tomorrow between the Ministries of Finance and Health, with mediation by the National Security Council

Israel's coronavirus cabinet unanimously approved a decision to return children up to Fourth Grade to school on Sunday night.