The Grand Synagogue of Paris, which can seat up to 4,000 people, is undergoing intense cleaning ahead of opening its doors following the French government's approval of resuming religious services after closing houses of worship due to coronavirus, Channel 13 reported on Thursday.“We cleaned the place up as if it is Passover,” joked the Grand Synagogue’s Rabbi, Rabbi Moshe Sabag. Prayers will be held on Monday and Thursday mornings as well as Friday and Shabbat services.