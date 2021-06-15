The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Incendiary balloons spark fires in south amid flag march tensions

A number of fires broke out in southern Israel on Tuesday, with at least two fires sparked by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.

By TZVI JOFFRE, ZACHARY KEYSER  
JUNE 15, 2021 15:14
Fire breaks out in the Sha'ar HaNegev Region Council in a wheat field close to the Gaza border. (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Dozens of Palestinians clashed with the IDF along the Gaza border and fires were sparked by incendiary balloons in southern Israel on Tuesday, as tensions rose ahead of a planned flag march through the Old City of Jerusalem.
During the clashes, a Palestinian within the small group of instigators was shot in the leg and was taken away from the scene in light condition, according to Palestinian media. Israeli forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at rioters in order to disperse them.
A number of fires broke out in southern Israel on Tuesday, with at least two fires sparked by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza. Earlier in the day, Palestinian media published photos of terrorists preparing incendiary balloons to launch towards Israel.
The Night Confusion Units in Gaza announced as well on Tuesday that they were returning to operation on Tuesday night. When in operation, the units conduct loud riots along the Gaza border, launching explosives and lighting fires.
After Operation Guardian of the Walls, Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that Israel would respond forcefully to any act of aggression against Israel.
While Gantz stressed that he "wasn't promising" to attack for "every rocket or balloon at 3 a.m." he added that he would attack when it was "convenient" for Israel.
Last year, officials made similar warnings after waves of explosive balloons were launched towards Israel, but, after balloon launches earlier this year, responses by the IDF were not as strong nor as frequent as those carried out against the rockets that followed.
The Hamas terrorist movement had called for a Day of Rage to confront the long-awaited and controversial flag march on Tuesday, encouraging Palestinians to "mobilize" at al-Aqsa and the Old City of Jerusalem.
"Let next Tuesday be a day of mobilization and a bond towards al-Aqsa Mosque, and a day of anger and defiance of the occupier," said Hamas in a statement on Sunday. "Show God and your people what you have done in it, and be the best sword for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa."
Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a statement on Tuesday stating that it will respond "with full force to the provocations of the settlers in the Holy City," ahead of the flag march being held later in the evening.
PIJ called for Palestinians to gather throughout Jerusalem, especially at al-Aqsa Mosque and in areas where the flag march is scheduled to pass.
Additional Palestinian groups echoed the calls, calling for a confrontation with Israel if Jerusalem is "violated."
Gantz held situational assessments on Tuesday ahead of the march, with the participation of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, the deputy head of the Shin Bet, the head of the security services, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, and the head of the Political-Security Division of the Ministry of Defense.
During the discussions, officials were presented with an up-to-date intelligence picture as well as the deployment of forces in all sectors and the security of the march.
Gantz emphasized the need to prevent friction during the march and to maintain the security of all civilians, both Jewish and Muslim, and instructed that the message be heard by all relevant parties.
Anna Ahronheim and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


