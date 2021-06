A Hamas spokesperson has issued a statement warning that Hamas "closely monitors what is happening in Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the provocative and aggressive attempts of the Israelis to harm al-Aqsa."He warned against the attempt to arrive to al-Aqsa by Israeli Jews, and said that they "salute the free agents in Jerusalem for their stand and opposition to the desecration of al-Aqsa and the aggression against them."