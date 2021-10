Hamas will maintain calm in the Gaza Strip as long as "the occupation" does as well, a Hamas source told Al Mayadeen on Saturday, adding that "the ball regarding the exchange deal is not in the Israeli court."

The statement was made as talks between Hamas and Egyptian representatives are ongoing in Cairo, Al Mayadeen reported.

The source also told Al Mayadeen that Hamas had supplied Egyptian intelligence with "a complete conception of the prisoner exchange deal with the occupation."