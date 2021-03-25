Hate crime suspected at Kafr Kassem, dozens of tires slashed

Dozens of tires were slashed and slogans saying “deportation or death”, targeting the Arab-Israelis who live in the area, were smeared on private buses and cars in the Arab-Israeli city of Kafr Kassem on Thursday in what is suspected to be a hate crime.



תושבי כפר קאסם התעוררו הבוקר לגלות צמיגים מנוקבים בעשרות כלי רכב בעיר וכתובות נאצה על שמונה מהם. המשטרה פתחה בחקירה pic.twitter.com/EKh0t1NI7z March 25, 2021

In addition to the slogans, Jewish Stars of David were painted on the different buildings and cars, Israel Police reported.

The crime is being investigated by the police.

Such crimes are often called " price tag " attacks as those who commit them believe they are exacting a "price" from the Arab-speaking population for terror attacks carried out against Jews.

The suspected crime took place following the apparent success of Ra’am (United Arab List) to pass the electoral threshold in the Tuesday elections, winning four mandates as of Thursday with 92% of the votes counted.

כפר קאסם התעוררה לבוקר קשה. פעולת ״תג מחיר״ בשכונות העיר. עשרות רכבים רוססו ופונצ'רו. על מה? למה? שנאה עיוורת, גזענות חולנית. ומי שנותנים לזה גיבוי הם השותפים המועדפים של המושחת. בושה גדולה. pic.twitter.com/0lLQG5tFAH March 25, 2021

Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz called the attack the result of "blind hate and morbid racism" and claimed that "those who back up such things are the preferred [coalition] partners of the corrupt [man]."