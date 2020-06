Commander of the IDF's Southern Command, Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi, entered quarantine on Wednesday after he was present at an operational meeting last week in which a representative of the defense system who was infected with coronavirus participated.Gaza Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano and 80th Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Gur Schriebmann entered quarantine as well as they were also at the same meeting.