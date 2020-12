The Health Ministry has updated its figures on the number of people infected with coronavirus in Israel, saying that 919 people tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, out of 40,000 tests performed. The rate of positive tests stood at 2.3% for Thursday.Some 292 people remain in critical condition and hospitalized, of which 93 are connected to ventilators. Similarly, four people died Thursday from coronavirus complications, bringing the death toll to 2,890.