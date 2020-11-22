Health Ministry cautions Israelis as rains contaminate beaches

Israel's Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday afternoon that Israelis are to refrain from entering beaches anywhere in the country, warning that the heavy rains seen over the past weekend have contaminated them.

The ministry said warns that drainage systems in Israel are not equipped to handle such large volumes of rain, leading to runoffs of polluted water entering the sea, contaminating the water.

In addition, the Health Ministry also stated on Sunday that Poleg Stream, near Netanyah, and its surrounding beaches, have been contaminated by sewage runoff,



Tel Aviv's beaches were closed on Saturday after the Health Ministry stated that improper drainage and runoff had polluted the beaches. Herzliya followed suit on Sunday morning, closing their beaches as well.