The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Health Ministry considers vaccinating teachers next

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 26, 2020 22:02
The Health Ministry seemingly intends to vaccinate teachers in the next round of investigations as Health Minister Yuli Edelstein instructed the ministry's director-general, Prof. Chezy Levy, to check the option of vaccinating teaching staff as early as this coming week.
Such a decision would be subject to the approval of the Prioritization Committee. The inquiry was in response to an urgent appeal by Education Minister Yoav Gallant on the matter.This week, those with chronic illnesses will be given the option to get vaccinated, as well.
Knesset coronavirus outbreak: Another employee tests positive
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,994 new coronavirus cases, 4.7% positivity rate
Iran extends traffic curfew to 330 cities to sustain virus decline
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 02:41 PM
Incendiary balloons located in an empty field near Gaza Strip - report
China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 for 'abominable' crimes
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 01:03 PM
Coronavirus commissioner visits Baqa al-Gharbiyye, asks for cooperation
Eilat mayor and council members to enter quarantine - report
Man in 40s dies after being hit by car while riding electric bicycle
Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 10:53 AM
Four injured in Berlin shooting, police say
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 08:07 AM
Missing cyclists in West Bank found by rescue services
Mexico records 9,679 new coronavirus cases, 665 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 05:46 AM
Brazil coronavirus death toll hits 190,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 12:29 AM
Rescue services searching for 4 cyclists missing in West Bank
Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/25/2020 08:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by