Health Ministry considers vaccinating teachers next

The Health Ministry seemingly intends to vaccinate teachers in the next round of investigations as Health Minister Yuli Edelstein instructed the ministry's director-general, Prof. Chezy Levy, to check the option of vaccinating teaching staff as early as this coming week.Such a decision would be subject to the approval of the Prioritization Committee. The inquiry was in response to an urgent appeal by Education Minister Yoav Gallant on the matter.This week, those with chronic illnesses will be given the option to get vaccinated, as well.