Health Ministry director general Levy answered questions about curfew

Speaking on Niv Raskin’s morning show on Channel 12 on Tuesday morning, Chezy Levy, the director general of the Health Ministry, gave a few answers about how the night curfew slated to start on Wednesday night will work. While he said it had not been decided when the curfew would start, he said stores will close an hour or two before the curfew begins, to allow employees to go home. As in the lockdowns, divorced parents will be able to take their children in between their homes, even after the curfew hour starts, he said. It was not clear yet exactly how the curfew would work in the two places where hotels are allowed to be open, the Dead Sea and Eilat. Confronted by comedian/actor Nadav Abuksis, a commentator on the program, about why people are allowed to fly and are not tested at the airport when they return but even a limited number of people wearing masks are not allowed to attend cultural events in large auditoriums, Levy said, “We have to check the effect of each opening separately,” noting that there had been a decision to open education and malls first. Opening cultural auditoriums “is the next stage. It must be gradual.”The coronavirus cabinet plans to iron out the details of the curfew during its meeting Tuesday.