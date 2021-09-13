Holon Municipality architect: the landlords are to blame

Architect for Holon Municipality Aviad Mor said that the landlords of the apartments in the collapsed building are to blame for the collapse.

"The responsibility is on the landlords," he said. "An old building is a building that needs constant maintenance. When you don't take care of it on time, buildings collapse."

This came after he said that the collapse was due to a failure in the central pillar of the building earlier in the day.

The building collapsed on Sunday morning a day after it was deemed unsafe and 16 families were evacuated from it on Saturday morning.