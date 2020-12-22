Hundreds of haredim protest arrest of yeshiva student in Jerusalem

Ultra-Orthodox (haredi) protesters blocked several main roads in Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon protesting the arrest of a yeshiva student who failed to report to the IDF recruitment office.
Specifically, hundreds of haredi protesters were blocking the Sarei Yisrael-Jaffa intersection at the entrance of the city, completely halting the activity of the city's light rail. Some of the protesters were seen sitting on the road, refusing to move.A message released by the protest organizers read: "Masses of Jews are making their way to Jerusalem for a stubborn and uncompromised struggle demanding the release of the yeshiva student and canceling his mandatory service immediately." The yeshiva student in question is 20-year-old Shechna Rotenberg from a yeshiva in Modi'in. The head of his yeshiva reportedly initiated the protest, ordering his yeshiva students to "oppose any compromise that entails sacrificing yeshiva students on the altar of normalization with the state authorities," the message read. Video showed police using a water cannon to disperse the crowd.