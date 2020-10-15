Hundreds of demonstrators took to the street Thursday to protest the continued closure of the ultra-Orthodox city of Beitar Illit, according to a Walla! News report.One protester was hit by a municipal vehicle while driving past the crowd, which was caught on video. The municipality stated that "we will conduct an immediate investigation into the serious incident, the offender will be brought in for clarification and if it turns out that he was driving illegally - he will be fired."The continuation of the lockdown in Beitar Illit came as the coronavirus morbidity rate remains high in the city, and was spurred by the government's announcement on the end of the lockdown for cities with lower infection rates.