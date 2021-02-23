IAEA chief Grossi describes black box-type deal reached with Iran

The UN nuclear watchdog's chief on Tuesday described his weekend deal with Iran on continued monitoring of its nuclear activities for up to three months as one where data is gathered but his agency is only able to access it afterwards.

"This is a system that allows us to continue to monitor and to register all the key activities that are taking place throughout this period so that at the end of it we can recover all this information," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told an event hosted by the US Nuclear Threat Initiative think-tank.

"In other words, we will know exactly what happened, exactly how many components were fabricated, exactly how much material was processed or treated or enriched and so on and so forth."