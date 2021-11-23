The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IAEA's Grossi says in Iran that he wants to deepen cooperation

Tehran and world powers will resume negotiations on Nov. 29 to find ways to reinstate the nuclear deal that Washington exited three years ago and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 11:38

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 11:58
IAEA DIRECTOR-GENERAL Rafael Grossi speaks at a news conference during a Board of Governors meeting in Vienna in September. (photo credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)
IAEA DIRECTOR-GENERAL Rafael Grossi speaks at a news conference during a Board of Governors meeting in Vienna in September.
(photo credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday during his visit to Iran that he wants to deepen cooperation with the regime leading up to the resumption of nuclear talks with the world powers on November 29. 
"The agency is seeking to continue and deepen the dialog with the government of Iran... We agreed to continue our joint work on transparency and this will continue," Grossi, who arrived in Tehran on Monday, told a televised news conference.
Last week, the IAEA issued reports using technical language to essentially slam the Islamic Republic for a range of issues from rough physical treatment of its inspectors, to leaving it blind from monitoring various key nuclear sites, to stonewalling explaining illicit nuclear materials discovered by the inspectors and to massively violating the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal's limits. 
Hopes of many of the world powers of a return to the JCPOA by Tehran and Washington have dimmed in recent months since the new administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has taken a much more aggressive posture.
Recent US comments have raised greater concerns about whether the JCPOA has become obsolete and any understandings may require a new adjusted deal of sorts.
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
The IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors will hold a quarterly meeting on Wednesday, at which diplomats say no action is likely to be taken against Iran for fear of harming the talks.
After meeting with Grossi, Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, said Tehran was determined to resolve technical issues with the agency without "politicizing the matter."
Grossi is also due to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
The visit is Grossi's first to Iran since mid-September when he thought he had reached a deal with Tehran on a range of issues, but the Islamic Republic reneged on key access issues within days.


