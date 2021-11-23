IAEA's Grossi says in Iran that he wants to deepen cooperation

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday during his visit to Iran that he wants to deepen cooperation with the regime leading up to the resumption of nuclear talks with the world powers on November 29.

"The agency is seeking to continue and deepen the dialog with the government of Iran... We agreed to continue our joint work on transparency and this will continue," Grossi, who arrived in Tehran on Monday, told a televised news conference.

Last week, the IAEA issued reports using technical language to essentially slam the Islamic Republic for a range of issues from rough physical treatment of its inspectors, to leaving it blind from monitoring various key nuclear sites, to stonewalling explaining illicit nuclear materials discovered by the inspectors and to massively violating the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal's limits.

Hopes of many of the world powers of a return to the JCPOA by Tehran and Washington have dimmed in recent months since the new administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has taken a much more aggressive posture.

Recent US comments have raised greater concerns about whether the JCPOA has become obsolete and any understandings may require a new adjusted deal of sorts.

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

The IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors will hold a quarterly meeting on Wednesday, at which diplomats say no action is likely to be taken against Iran for fear of harming the talks.

After meeting with Grossi, Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, said Tehran was determined to resolve technical issues with the agency without "politicizing the matter."

Grossi is also due to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The visit is Grossi's first to Iran since mid-September when he thought he had reached a deal with Tehran on a range of issues, but the Islamic Republic reneged on key access issues within days.