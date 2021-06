IDF Brig.-Gen. Ofer Winter, Commander of the 98th “Fire” Division, was reprimanded by Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi on Wednesday evening for a phone conversation which he had with Yamina MK and incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Direct contact between public servants and IDF generals is prohibited according to IDF guidelines. The conversation was brought to Kohavi's attention by the head of the Central Command Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai.