The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi tours Gaza area, meets with commanders

By CODY LEVINE  
JULY 29, 2020 17:50
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the Gaza region Wednesday for an "operational tour," where he met with commander of the Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Brig-Gen. Eliezer Toledano, in addition to other officers, the IDF announced on Wednesday. 
During the tour, Kochavi received a presentation on the "Smart and Lethal Border" project in the northern division of Gaza, which focuses on developing a stronger multidimensional defense system based on coordinated operational, technological and intelligence capabilities.
US expands deployment of federal agents to Cleveland, Milwaukee & Detroit
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 06:36 PM
US military to move its European headquarters out of Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 05:45 PM
EU buys remdesivir to treat 30,000 COVID patients, seeks more
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 05:36 PM
Nurses to provide recovery certificate to asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/29/2020 05:31 PM
Trump says if Russian bounty reports were true, he would be very angry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 05:25 PM
MK Rafi Peretz enters isolation after staffer diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/29/2020 05:07 PM
Trump says administration, Democrats far apart on coronavirus relief bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 04:48 PM
Man arrested for carrying illegal 'Carlo' style gun
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine pricing to ensure broad access
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 04:29 PM
Katz: Israel needs a budget, I intend to give it one
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,093 new diagnoses in one day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/29/2020 03:51 PM
Knesset approves 2nd, 3rd reading of 'Check for Every Citizen' program
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.82 million, death toll at 660,546
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 03:47 PM
Iran fires ballistic missiles from underground for first time
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 03:08 PM
Philippines confirms 1,874 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 01:15 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by