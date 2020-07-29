IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi tours Gaza area, meets with commanders

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the Gaza region Wednesday for an "operational tour," where he met with commander of the Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Brig-Gen. Eliezer Toledano, in addition to other officers, the IDF announced on Wednesday.During the tour, Kochavi received a presentation on the "Smart and Lethal Border" project in the northern division of Gaza, which focuses on developing a stronger multidimensional defense system based on coordinated operational, technological and intelligence capabilities.