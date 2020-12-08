IDF concludes investigation into stolen weapons in northern Israel

The IDF concluded an investigation into stolen weapons in northern Israel, apprehending various IDF members, the IDF Spokespersons Unit said on Tuesday. A criminal investigation by Israel Police and the Investigative Military Police is still ongoing.IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, who met with investigators over the last few weeks, was presented with findings from the investigation, and called it a very serious incident.A brigade commander will be dismissed from his position for negligence in his responsibilities.The investigation, which was closed on Monday, was conducted by the Investigative Committee, headed by Col. Idan Morag, chief of staff of the 146th Division.A significant amount of weaponry was stolen from a weapons armory in a base in the north of Israel a few months ago.