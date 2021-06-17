The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF destroys Hezbollah outpost in Syria - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 17, 2021 11:29
The IDF destroyed a Syrian army outpost frequented by Hezbollah officials, according to a Ynet report.
The outpost, which was destroyed by IDF tankfire, had welcomed senior Hezbollah officials responsible for terrorist activities in the Syrian Golan on numerous occasions.
Gantz speaks with American-Jewish organization discussing Israel security
Palestinian boy hit by IDF fire in West Bank dies from injuries
House fire breaks out in home drug laboratory in Ramla
Medical tech firm Align Technology to hire 150 in Israel
Tel Aviv basketball coach arrested for molesting adolescent boys
IDF reservist hit by friendly fire during weapons smuggling operation
High Court to discuss demolition home of terrorist who murdered Israeli
Palestinian homes attacked near Nablus
Imam in Lod arrested for inciting violence against Israel Police officers
Japan aims to introduce vaccine passports by late July - govt spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2021 06:09 AM
China launches crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12 in historic mission
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2021 04:37 AM
Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper says police arrest 5 directors
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2021 03:49 AM
Protests against police abuse spread across Tunisian capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2021 03:18 AM
Jared Kushner signs tell-all book deal
  • By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
  • 06/17/2021 02:49 AM
Bahrain in touch with Israel's new government to learn about peace policy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2021 01:47 AM
