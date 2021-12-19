The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF issues new rules of engagement for West Bank - report

The new rules come following protests among some IDF soldiers that the rules of engagement overly restricted them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 21:24

Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2021 22:01
IDF’s Kfir brigade holds large-scale drill preparing for war on northern front (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF’s Kfir brigade holds large-scale drill preparing for war on northern front
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF has released new rules of engagement when dealing with those throwing stones and Molotov cocktails in the West Bank, relaxing the rules to allow for soldiers to fire even after the assailants throw their weapons, KAN reported Sunday.
The new rules require this to still be done in the immediate aftermath, but can also be done even as the assailant is escaping, according to KAN.
The new rules also allow for the IDF to fire at people stealing live ammunition and weaponry. This is especially relevant, as 70% of all criminal shootings in Israel are carried out with stolen military weapons, according to Walla.
In addition, the rules will also apply to the Egyptian border, which deals with cross-border smuggling, KAN reported.
The new rules come following protests among some IDF soldiers that the rules of engagement overly restricted them, which some claim resulted in the death of Border Police officer Barel Shmueli on the Gaza Strip border.
This is a developing story.


